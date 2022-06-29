Disney Wish: How much it will cost to cruise on new ship
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Whether you want to do a couple's getaway or a family vacation, the new Disney Wish has something magical for each and every passenger on board when the new ship sets sail on its maiden voyage on July 14.
So how much does a Disney Wish cruise cost? We've broken down the prices for some of its upcoming sailings based how many are in your family and by staterooms. Note: Rates are based on cruise date, stateroom chosen, and other factors. Keep in mind that rates are subject to change.
3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral
Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay
2 Guests: Total price from $1,751
3 Guests: Total price from $2,356
4 Guests: Total price from $2,962
3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral
Sailing to Castaway Cay
2 Guests: Total price from $1,999
3 Guests: Total price from $2,638
4 Guests: Total price from $3,277
Halloween on the High Seas: 3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral
Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay
2 Guests: Total price from $2,062
3 Guests: Total price from $2,715
4 Guests: Total price from $3,362
Very Merrytime: 3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral
Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay
2 Guests: Total price from $2,122
3 Guests: Total price from $2,778
4 Guests: Total price from $3,434
4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral
Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay
2 Guests: Total price from $2,243
3 Guests: Total price from $3,020
4 Guests: Total price from $3,862
Halloween on the High Seas: 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral
Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay
2 Guests: Total price from $2,691
3 Guests: Total price from $3,517
4 Guests: Total price from $4,334
Very Merrytime: 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral
Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay
2 Guests: Total price from $2,886
3 Guests: Total price from $3,745
4 Guests: Total price from $4,604
You can find more pricing information and itineraries on the Disney Wish website.