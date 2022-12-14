Chicken vs. Amazon delivery driver: Video shows hilarious back-and-forth encounter during package drop-off

A caring Amazon delivery driver made sure someone's pet chicken wasn't going to escape its home on his watch.

In a hilarious video captured on a homeowner's Ring camera in Minooka, Illinois, a delivery driver is seen opening a garage door to make an Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, and when he does – a white chicken runs out to the driveway.

After the driver drops off a package in the garage, the video shows him trying to lovingly coax the chicken, named Fancy, back inside.

"Uh, you're going to have to go back into the garage now," the driver tells the chicken.

In the video, the worker could be seen picking up the chicken and bringing it inside the garage, only for it to dart back out of the garage in a funny, back-and-forth encounter.

The driver then tries to place Fancy in a cage located in the garage, but that didn't work either.

No, stop following me outside," the driver can be jokingly heard saying.

Finally, the driver decides to close the garage door, and as it closes and in perfect timing, he quickly tosses the chicken inside the garage.

The video quickly went viral after the homeowner shared it on Reddit, where it got more than 24,000 up-votes, a Ring spokesperson said in a statement.