Over 11,000 unclaimed checks in Orange County: Are you on the list?

article

Are you on the list? The Orange County Clerk's Office has published its 2022 list of over 11,000 unclaimed checks.

If you have yet to receive money such as uncashed vendor payments, refunds, restitution, or cash bonds from as low as 4 cents up to nearly $5,000, you have until September 1 to claim your checks. Nearly thousands of these checks are ones that were mailed but never cashed - even as simple as putting the check away and forgetting about it.

"Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs," said Tiffany Moore Russell of Clerk of Courts. Whether you are an individual, business, or organization, you can check to see if you are a recipient on that list here.

Lack of claiming checks by Sept. 1st will be forfeited and deposited into the Clerk's Fine and Forfeiture Fund.