Here are the top restaurants of Central Florida in 2023

Looking for a bite to eat in Central Florida? You might want to check out these restaurants.

Yelp has released its list of the top 100 restaurants in Florida and 14 Orlando area restaurants made the cut.

Here's how Central Florida restaurants ranked on the list:

4. JAM Hot Chicken, Winter Park

10. Chicken Fire, Orlando

17. Stasio’s Italian Deli & Market, Orlando

32. The Red Bud Cafe, Daytona Beach

37. Mel’s Tiki Cafe, Indialantic

48. MA-SE SUSHI EATERY, Longwood

53. Bombay Street Kitchen, Orlando

65. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine, Orlando

68. SoDough Square, Orlando

70. The Mexican Camel, Orlando

77. The Porch South Orange, Orlando

81. Café Tu Tu Tango, Orlando

98. Adega Gaucha, Orlando

99. Ziggie’s Pizza, Orlando

View the full list by clicking here.

Pla-Tu Sushi, Thai, Tapas in South Miami took the No. 1 spot for its "innovative takes on Southeast Asian and Japanese favorites."