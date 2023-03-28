Here are the top restaurants of Central Florida in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a bite to eat in Central Florida? You might want to check out these restaurants.
Yelp has released its list of the top 100 restaurants in Florida and 14 Orlando area restaurants made the cut.
Here's how Central Florida restaurants ranked on the list:
4. JAM Hot Chicken, Winter Park
10. Chicken Fire, Orlando
17. Stasio’s Italian Deli & Market, Orlando
32. The Red Bud Cafe, Daytona Beach
37. Mel’s Tiki Cafe, Indialantic
48. MA-SE SUSHI EATERY, Longwood
53. Bombay Street Kitchen, Orlando
65. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine, Orlando
68. SoDough Square, Orlando
70. The Mexican Camel, Orlando
77. The Porch South Orange, Orlando
81. Café Tu Tu Tango, Orlando
98. Adega Gaucha, Orlando
99. Ziggie’s Pizza, Orlando
View the full list by clicking here.
Pla-Tu Sushi, Thai, Tapas in South Miami took the No. 1 spot for its "innovative takes on Southeast Asian and Japanese favorites."