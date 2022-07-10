Here are the stores and restaurants coming to Orlando International Airport's Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. - When Terminal C opens at Orlando International Airport in the fall, travelers will be able to get a coffee, a slice of pizza, or a burger and fries before their flights.
The new terminal is expected to open in September with international flights, followed later by domestic flights. So far, 11 airlines have been confirmed to be part of the new terminal, including British Airlines, Emirates, and JetBlue.
Terminal C will have at least 24 places to eat or drink, a dozen shops, and one lounge, according to OIA's website.
Here are the stores, shops, and restaurants that the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has announced will be part of the new terminal:
COFFEE SHOPS, BARS, AND RESTAURANTS
- Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co.
- Wine Bar George
- Orange County Brewers
- Provisions by Cask & Larder
- PGA Tour Grill
- Raw Juice
- Cucina & Co.
- Olde Hearth Bread Co.
- Cask & Larder Public House
- Orlando Brewing Bar & Bites
- Sunshine Diner by Chef Art Smith
- Starbucks
- Chick Fil-A
- Auntie Anne’s
- Cinnabon
- Eola Market
- Shake Shack
- Harvest & Grounds
- Summer House Orlando
- Greenbeat
- Desano Pizzeria
- Main Street Market (with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Replenish with Illy Coffee)
SHOPS AND STORES
- City Arts Market (feature local artists)
- Walt Disney World
- Universal Orlando
- SeaWorld Orlando
- The Scoop
- Gatlin Trade
- Sunglass Hut
- Brighton
- TripAdvisor
PLAZA PREMIUM LOUNGE
Not too many details about the lounge have been released. However, we know that it will be located on the second floor of Palm Court and will have a "dedicated area for families, a restaurant and bar, and quiet spaces where business travelers can be productive," according to a news release.