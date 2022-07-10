Here are the stores and restaurants coming to Orlando International Airport's Terminal C

article

When Terminal C opens at Orlando International Airport in the fall, travelers will be able to get a coffee, a slice of pizza, or a burger and fries before their flights.

The new terminal is expected to open in September with international flights, followed later by domestic flights. So far, 11 airlines have been confirmed to be part of the new terminal, including British Airlines, Emirates, and JetBlue.

Terminal C will have at least 24 places to eat or drink, a dozen shops, and one lounge, according to OIA's website.

(Matt Good via Greater Orlando Aviation Authority) (FOX 35 Orlando)

Here are the stores, shops, and restaurants that the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has announced will be part of the new terminal:

COFFEE SHOPS, BARS, AND RESTAURANTS

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co.

Wine Bar George

Orange County Brewers

Provisions by Cask & Larder

PGA Tour Grill

Raw Juice

Cucina & Co.

Olde Hearth Bread Co.

Cask & Larder Public House

Orlando Brewing Bar & Bites

Sunshine Diner by Chef Art Smith

Starbucks

Chick Fil-A

Auntie Anne’s

Cinnabon

Eola Market

Shake Shack

Harvest & Grounds

Summer House Orlando

Greenbeat

Desano Pizzeria

Main Street Market (with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Replenish with Illy Coffee)

SHOPS AND STORES

City Arts Market (feature local artists)

Walt Disney World

Universal Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando

The Scoop

Gatlin Trade

Sunglass Hut

Brighton

TripAdvisor

PLAZA PREMIUM LOUNGE

Not too many details about the lounge have been released. However, we know that it will be located on the second floor of Palm Court and will have a "dedicated area for families, a restaurant and bar, and quiet spaces where business travelers can be productive," according to a news release.