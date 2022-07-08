Here are the airlines moving to Orlando International Airport's new South Terminal C

As Orlando International Airport prepares for the opening of its newest terminal – South Terminal C – in September, more information about what people can expect inside is being shared. Officials recently shared the 24 coffee shops and restaurants, and 12 stores that will be inside the new terminal.

Now, the airport has confirmed what airlines will be part of the $2.75 billion addition. So far, 11 airlines will be moving to the new terminal.

The first phase of the new terminal will have 15 gates and will be able to handle up to 20 aircraft, and should increase the airport's yearly capacity by 10-12 million passengers. It's expected to open in September over a two-week period. International flights will begin on Sept. 19, followed by domestic flights on Sept. 26.

Here are the airlines joining Terminal C: