Here are the major laws going into effect in Florida on July 1

Florida has over 200 laws that will take effect on July 1 ranging from immigration to health to education bills that passed through the legislature over the last couple of months.

Parental Rights and Education Bill

This bill further expands on Florida's law regarding the teachings of gender and sexual identity in schools. The bill prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from happening in all grades K-12. The bill also limits the way teachers and students can use their preferred pronouns in schools

Florida's new immigration law

Gov Ron DeSantis signed an immigration bill in May that will suspend businesses' licenses if they hire illegal immigrants and funds a program to transport illegal immigrants to other states, among other things.

Tyre Sampson Act

SB 902 - Safety Standards for Amusement Rides. — also known as the Tyre Sampson Act provides new requirements for permanent and temporary amusement rides and requires that each permanent or temporary amusement ride operated for the first time after July 1, 2023, have a ride commissioning and certification report on file with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (department) before the ride’s first inspection and a permit is issued. The bill provides exemptions for certain temporary amusement rides.

Florida's concealed carry law

The new bill allows Florida residents to carry a concealed weapon as long as they follow two requirements. The first is that they carry valid identification while carrying. They also must give their ID to an officer if asked to do so.

Agriculture

SB 904 - Public Records/Active Amusement Ride Investigation

HB 959 - Dosage Form Animal Health Products

HB 1215 - Pub. Rec./Inspectors and Investigators/DACS

HB 1279 - Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

SB 1676 - Hemp changes

Banking and Insurance

HB 3 — Government and Corporate Activism

SB 180 — Regulation of Securities

SB 214 — Sales of Firearms and Ammunition

SB 286 — Legal Instruments

SB 312 — Insurance

HB 331— Liens and Bonds

SB 418 — Insurance

HB 487 — Department of Financial Services

HB 599 — Debt Management Services

HB 607 — Money Services Businesses

HB 721 — Paid Family Leave Insurance

HB 793 — Collateral Protection Insurance

HB 799 — Property Insurance

HB 837— Civil Remedies

HB 881— My Safe Florida Home Program

HB 897 — Group Health Plans

SB 1002— Motor Vehicle Glass

HB 1185 — Consumer Protection

HB 1267 — Consumer Finance Loans

HB 1353 — Commercial Financing Product Brokers and Providers

HB 1573 — Continuing Care Providers

HB 7007 — OGSR/Security and Firesafety Plans

HB 7035 — OGSR/Citizens Property Insurance Corporation/Cybersecurity Data and Information

SB 7052 — Insurer Accountability

SB 7054 — Central Bank Digital Currency

Commerce and Tourism

HB 5 — Economic Programs

HB 179 — Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act

HB 233 — Deceased Individuals

SB 262 — Technology Transparency

SB 552 — Public Records/Broadband Opportunity Program

HB 737 — Secondhand Goods

HB 761 — Telephone Solicitation

SB 892 — State Minimum Wage

SB 946 — Public Records/Department of State Electronically Filed Records

SB 948 — Records Electronically Filed with the Department of State

SB 978 — Secured Transactions

SB 1068 — Drone Delivery Services

SB 1154 — Labor Pool Act

HB 1203 — Registrations and Transfers of Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning System Manufacturer Warranties

HB 1209 — Rural Development

HB 1307 — Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

SB 1458 — Roller Skating Rink Safety

SB 1648 — Public Records/Investigations by the Department of Legal Affairs and Law Enforcement Agencies

Criminal Justice

HB 67 — Protection of Specified Personnel

HB 95 — Rights of Law Enforcement Officers and Correctional Officers

HB 119 — Visiting County and Municipal Detention Facilities

SB 164 — Controlled Substance Testing

SB 232 — Exploitation of Vulnerable Persons

HB 269 — Public Nuisances

SB 306 — Catalytic Converters

HB 319 — Interference With Sporting or Entertainment Events

HB 329 — Electronic Monitoring of Persons Charged with or Convicted of Offenses Involving Schools or Students

HB 365 — Controlled Substances

SB 376 — Automatic Sealing of Criminal History Records and Making Confidential and Exempt Related Court Records

SB 384 — Violent Offenses Committed Against Criminal Defense Attorneys

HB 431 — Solicitation of Minors to Commit Lewd or Lascivious Act

SB 450 — Death Penalty

HB 537 — Custody and Supervision of Specified Offenders

HB 543 — Public Safety

HB 605 — Expunction of Criminal History Records

HB 667 — Victims of Crime

SB 676 — Level 2 Background Screenings

SB 736 — Controlled Substances

HB 825 — Assault or Battery on Hospital Personnel

HB 935 — Chiefs of Police

HB 1047 — Offenses Against Certain Animals

HB 1105 — Rapid DNA Grant Program

HB 1207 — Operation New Hope

HB 1297 — Capital Sexual Battery

HB 1327 — Pub. Rec./Investigative Genetic Genealogy Information and Materials

SB 1332 — Missing Persons

HB 1359 — Offenses Involving Fentanyl or Fentanyl Analogs

HB 1375 — Battery by Strangulation

HB 1465 — Firearm and Destructive Device Offenses

SB 1478 — Criminal Sentencing

HB 1577 — Crime Victim Compensation Claims

HB 1595 — Law Enforcement Operations

HB 1627 — Pretrial Release and Detention

SB 7014 — Juvenile Justice

SB 7016 — Department of Corrections

SB 7018 — Inmate Welfare Trust Fund

HB 7025 — Pub. Rec./Safe School Officers

HB 7031 — OGSR/Address of a Victim of an Incident of Mass Violence

Education Pre-K -12 (ED)

HB 1 — School Choice

HB 19 — Individual Education Plans

SB 190 — Interscholastic Extracurricular Activities

SB 196 — Guidance Services on Academic and Career Planning

HB 225 — Interscholastic and Intrascholastic Activities

SB 240 — Education

HB 265 — High School Equivalency Diplomas

SB 290 — Public School Student Progression for Students with Disabilities

HB 301 — Emergency Response Mapping Data

HB 379 — Technology in K-12 Public Schools

HB 389 — Menstrual Hygiene Products in Public Schools

HB 443 — Education

SB 478 — Early Childhood Music Education Incentive Program

HB 551 — Required African-American Instruction

HB 633 — K-12 Education

HB 733 — Middle School and High School Start Times

HB 795 — Private Instructional Personnel

HB 891 — Year-round School Pilot Program

HB 1035 — K-12 Teachers

HB 1069 — Education

HB 1125 — Interstate Education Compacts

HB 1127 — Pub. Rec. and Meetings/Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact

HB 1259 — Education

HB 1537 — Education

HB 1597 — Florida Virtual School

SB 7020 — OGSR/Mobile Suspicious Activity Reporting Tool

SB 7022 — OGSR/Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission/Safe-school Officers

HB 7039 — Student Outcomes

Environment and Natural Resources (EN)

HB 109 — State Park Campsite Reservations

HB 111 — Flooding and Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Studies

SB 162 — Water and Wastewater Facility Operators

HB 407 — Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern

HB 641 — Restoration of Osborne Reef

SB 724 — Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative

HB 847 — Vessel Regulations

HJR 1157 — Fishing and Hunting

HB 1161 — Venomous Reptiles

HB 1367 — Unlawful Dumping

HB 1379 — Environmental Protection

HB 1405 — Biosolids

HB 1489 — Designation of Brevard Barrier Island Area as Area of Critical State Concern

HB 7003 — OGSR/Water Management District Surplus Lands

HB 7027 — Ratification of Rules of the Department of Environmental Protection

Health Policy

HB 33 — Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact

HB 35 — Public Records and Meetings/Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact

HB 121 — Florida Kidcare Program Eligibility

HB 139 — Benefits, Training, and Employment for Veterans and Their Spouses

SB 218 — Genetic Counselors Using Telehealth

SB 230 — Health Care Practitioner Titles and Designations

SB 238 — Public Records/Protection from Discrimination Based on Health Care Choices

SB 252 — Protection from Discrimination Based on Health Care Choices

SB 254 — Treatments for Sex Reassignment

HB 267 — Telehealth Practice Standards

SB 300 — Pregnancy and Parenting Support

HB 385 — Professional Counselors Licensure Compact

HB 387 — Medical Use of Marijuana

HB 391 — Home Health Aides for Medically Fragile Children

SB 558 — Certified Nursing Assistants

SB 612 — Blood Clot and Pulmonary Embolism Policy Workgroup

SB 614 — Mammography Reports

SB 768 — Referral of Patients by Health Care Providers

HB 783 — Opioid Abatement

HB 967 — Medicaid Coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitors

HB 1133 — Physician Assistant Licensure

SB 1352 — Sickle Cell Disease Medications, Treatment, and Screening

HB 1387 — Department of Health

HB 1471 — Health Care Provider Accountability

SB 1550 — Prescription Drugs

SB 1552 — Public Records/Pharmacy Benefit Managers

SB 1580 — Protections of Medical Conscience

Transportation

HB 21 — Transportation Facility Designations

SB 106 — Florida Shared-Use Nonmotorized Trail Network

HB 155 — Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority

HB 425 — Transportation

HB 637 — Motor Vehicle Dealers, Manufacturers, Importers, and Distributors

HB 645 — Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act

HB 657 — Enforcement of School Zone Speed Limits

SB 766 — Enforcement of School Bus Passing Infractions

SB 838 — Proceeds Funding Motorcycle Safety Education

HB 949 — Operation of a Golf Cart

HB 965 — Driver License, Identification Card, and Motor Vehicle Registration Applications

HB 1123 — Commercial Service Airport Transparency and Accountability

HB 1191 — Use of Phosphogypsum

HB 1305 — Department of Transportation

HB 1397 — Regional Transportation Planning

Military and Veteran Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security

HB 339 — Education of Dependents of Deceased or Disabled Servicemembers, Prisoners of War, and Persons Missing in Action

HB 485 — Veterans’ Services and Recognition

SB 574 — Termination of Agreements by a Servicemember

HB 635 — Dental Services for Veterans

HB 1189 — Monuments

SB 1318 — Spaceflight Entity Liability

SB 1480 — Grants for Nonprofit Organization Safety

HB 7041 — Space Florida