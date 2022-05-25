What to expect when Terminal C opens at Orlando International Airport this fall

article

Travelers who visit Orlando International Airport's new terminal later this year are in for a treat.

According to the airport's website, Terminal C will provide guests with local Orlando dining options, shopping opportunities, and a place to lounge before boarding a flight.

WHAT RESTAURANTS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT TERMINAL C?

There will be 80,000 square feet of concession space, offering more than 24 diverse food and beverage choices – allowing guests to grab a bite or drink, both before and after security checkpoints. Majority of the concessions, however, will be located beyond the security checkpoints.

Airport officials said multiple local brands will "expand their reach" and open their businesses at the new terminal. Those include:

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co.

Wine Bar George

Orange County Brewers

Provisions by Cask & Larder

PGA Tour Grill

Raw Juice

Cucina & Co.

Olde Hearth Bread Co.

Cask & Larder Public House

Orlando Brewing Bar & Bites

Sunshine Diner by Chef Art Smith

Terminal C will offer other dining choices such as Eola Market, Shake Shack, Harvest & Grounds, Summer House Orlando, Greenbeat, Desano Pizzeria, Main Street Market with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Replenish with Illy Coffee.

Restaurant chains like Starbucks and Chick-fil-A that are currently located in the North Terminal, will be at the new terminal, the airport said.

WHAT RETAIL STORES WILL BE LOCATED AT TERMINAL C?

As guests walk through the new terminal, they will have the opportunity to buy Orlando-specific souvenirs from Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal Orlando, "direct access to the best souvenirs only available in Orlando," the airport stated.

The terminal will also have gift shops such as The Scoop, Gatlin Trade, Sunglass Hut and Brighton.

WHERE CAN I WAIT FOR A FLIGHT IN TERMINAL C?

Travelers waiting to board their flight can relax at the terminal's Plaza Premium Lounge. The airport said it's located on the second floor of the Palm Court area.

It has quiet spaces, as well as a restaurant and bar.

HOW CAN I PLAN MY NEXT VACATION AT TERMINAL C?

The new terminal will have a TripAdvisor location. "This retail outlet will feature an interactive display wall sharing information on travel destinations around Central Florida and the world at just the touch of a screen," the airport said.

WHEN WILL TERMINAL C OPEN AT THE ORLANDO AIRPORT?

It's slated to open in September 2022.