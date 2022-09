Here are hurricane emergency numbers to call throughout Central Florida if you need help

article

With Tropical Depression 9 expected to become Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days, it will be helpful to know what to do when in a situation where you need help.

Here are emergency numbers listed by county in Central Florida to call if you find yourself in an emergency.

Brevard County

Brevard County Emergency Management (321) - 637- 6670

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Emergency Management (813) 272-6600.

Indian River County

Indian River County Emergency Management (772)-226-3900

Lake County

Lake County Emergency Management (352)-343-9420

Manatee County

Manatee County Emergency Management (941) 749-3500

Orange County

Orange County Emergency Management (407)-836-9140

Osceola County

Osceola County Emergency Management (407)-742-9000

Flagler County

Flagler County Emergency Management (386)-313-4200

Seminole County

Seminole County Emergency Management (407)-665-5102

Marion County

Marion County Emergency Management (352)-369-8100

Sumter County

Sumter County Emergency Management (352)-689-4400

Volusia County