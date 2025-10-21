Expand / Collapse search

Heavy police presence reported outside Orlando-area movie theater

By
Published  October 21, 2025 12:11am EDT
Orange County News
FOX 35 Orlando
A large police presence has been reported outside the Epic Theatres at Lee Vista on Hazeltine National Drive in Orange County. Crime scene tape is up around the area, and law enforcement officers were seen surrounding the theater, placing evidence markers around what appears to be a shell casing.

Crime scene tape is up around the area, and law enforcement officers were seen surrounding the theater, placing evidence markers around what appears to be a shell casing. Details about the incident remain unclear at this time.

Authorities have not yet released information about what prompted the response. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department.

Orange County NewsOrlando News