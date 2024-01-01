Here's why you may see heavy fog on Central Florida roads this New Year's morning

Portions of Central Florida are ringing in 2024 with foggy conditions.

Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County and Orange County are currently under a Dense Fog Advisory until at least 10 a.m. Monday.

"Part of the reason is because we had all of the fireworks smoke mingling with fog out there, making it even thicker," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said.

Safety tips for driving in fog

Be careful on the roadways. If you come across heavy fog in your area, here are a few safety tips from the NWS' website to keep in mind: