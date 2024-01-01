Here's why you may see heavy fog on Central Florida roads this New Year's morning
ORLANDO, Fla. - Portions of Central Florida are ringing in 2024 with foggy conditions.
Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County and Orange County are currently under a Dense Fog Advisory until at least 10 a.m. Monday.
"Part of the reason is because we had all of the fireworks smoke mingling with fog out there, making it even thicker," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said.
Safety tips for driving in fog
Be careful on the roadways. If you come across heavy fog in your area, here are a few safety tips from the NWS' website to keep in mind:
- Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
- Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them.
- Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.
- To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.
- In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.
- If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.