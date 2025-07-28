Heat advisories issued for Florida as temperatures soar: How hot will Orlando get?

The Brief Florida faces a dangerous heat wave this week, with a Heat Advisory issued for Central Florida on Monday. Temperatures could reach the upper 90s with heat indices up to 112°. Cooling stations are open in Orange County, and residents are urged to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat.



Florida is bracing for a dangerously hot heat wave at the start of the week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for the Sunshine State, including the Central Florida region.

To help residents stay safe during the extreme heat, Orange County is providing cooling stations at various locations such as parks, libraries, splash pads, and community centers. Free LYNX bus rides are available to all cooling station sites.

Here’s what you need to know.

Heat advisory issued in Central Florida

Local perspective:

A Heat Advisory is in place for Central Florida from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 28, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson anticipates Monday being the hottest day of the summer so far, with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices up to 112°.

When it comes to showers and storms providing relief from the heat, our chances are quite low. There is only a 20% chance of an isolated downpour or two, mainly southwest of the Orlando metro area.

How to stay safe during extreme heat

What you can do:

The NWS issues a Heat Advisory when dangerously high temperatures or heat index values (which measure how hot it feels when humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature) are expected.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

When this advisory is in effect, officials advise postponing or rescheduling outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day.

If you must be outside, they encourage drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade. Stay in a cool place, especially during the heat of the day and evening.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS