Orange County opens cooling centers with free LYNX rides amid heat wave
ORLANDO, Fla. - With dangerous heat impacting Central Florida, Orange County officials have activated a network of cooling centers to help residents stay safe. Public spaces with air conditioning or recreational water features are available throughout the county, and LYNX is offering free bus rides to any designated location.
Cooling locations include:
Orange County Parks and Recreation – Indoor Spaces (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.):
- Apopka Station at West Orange Trail
- Barnett Park (Magic Gym)
- Bithlo Community Park
- Goldenrod Recreation Center (Magic Gym)
- Magnolia Park
- Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex
- Meadow Woods Recreation Center (Magic Gym)
- Orlo Vista Park
- Renaissance Senior Center / South Econ Community Park
- Silver Star Recreation Center (Magic Gym)
- Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- West Orange Recreation Center
Orange County Parks and Recreation – Outdoor Splashpads (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.):
- Barber Park
- Barnett Park / Barnett Gym
- Bithlo Community Park
- Capehart Park
- Downey Park
- Dr. P. Phillips Community Park
Orange County Library System (Hours Vary):
- Alafaya Branch
- Chickasaw Branch
- Eatonville Branch
- Fairview Shores Branch
- Hiawassee Branch
- Maitland Public Library*
- North Orange Branch
- Orlando Public Library
- South Creek Branch
- South Trail Branch
- Southeast Branch
- Southwest Branch
- Washington Park Branch
- West Oaks Branch and Genealogy Center
- Windermere Branch
- Winter Garden Branch
- Winter Park Library**Not affiliated with the Orange County Library System
Community Centers (Monday–Friday):
- East Orange Community Center (Noon–5 p.m.) — 12050 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- Holden Heights Community Center — 1201 20th St., Orlando
- John Bridges Community Center — 445 W. 13th St., Apopka
- Maxey Community Center — 830 Klondike Road, Winter Garden
- Multicultural Center — 7149 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- Taft Community Center (Noon–5 p.m.) — 9450 S. Orange Ave., Orlando
- Willow Street Community Center — 6565 Willow St., Zellwood
Homeless Shelters (Hours Vary):
- Christian Service Center
- Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida
Residents can take LYNX buses for free to reach any of these locations. For emergencies, call 911 immediately. For more heat safety tips, visit the Florida Department of Health or search #GetSummerReady.
Check the National Weather Service for current advisories.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a release shared by Orange County officials.