Orlando weather: Hottest day of 2025 expected Monday with heat index up to 112 degrees

The Brief Today will be dangerously hot with heat indices up to 112° and a Heat Advisory in effect. Tonight stays warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s. More extreme heat returns Tuesday, with slightly better rain chances offering brief relief.



Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as Central Florida faces the hottest day of the summer with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices up to 112°.

Here's what you need to know about the heat wave forecast.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

We begin the new work week with what will likely be the hottest day of the summer so far. Temperatures will be just shy of the 100-degree mark, reaching the upper 90s for most areas across Central Florida.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The only exception being near the coast, where temperatures will be closer to the mid 90s which is still well above average. Once we factor in the humidity, heat indices will be approaching dangerous levels, peaking around 108°-112°+.

While hot temperatures aren't unusual for Florida, this level of intense heat isn't something our bodies are used to.

Heat advisory issued

Timeline:

A Heat Advisory is in place for Central Florida from 12pm-7pm today. Be sure to stay cool today and be safe!

Will it rain?

When it comes to showers and storms bringing us any relief from heat, our chances are quite low. Only a 20% chance of an isolated downpour or two will be possible, mainly southwest of the Orlando metro.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

Tuesday will be another FOX 35 Weather Impact Day, with near-record high temperatures expected once again.

MORE: Orange County opens cooling centers with free LYNX rides amid heat wave

Plan for highs to soar back into the mid to upper 90s with heat indices back to the 110°+ range yet again.

Chances of rain tomorrow will be slightly higher at a 40%, and those who see the rain have the opportunity to cash in on some brief relief from the heat.

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

The large dome of high pressure, which has been the culprit behind our intense heat, will shift gradually to the west in the coming days. This will allow sea-breeze showers and storms to set back up, meaning daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms will become more likely. Temperatures, however, will stay above average as highs soar into the mid 90s.

