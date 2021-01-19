Health Dept. in Osceola County changing vaccination appointment system

The Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church in Kissimmee is one of the sites the Department of Health in Osceola County is using to vaccinate people.

Now, the way you sign up for a vaccination appointment in the county is an entirely different system that health officials hope will be easier and less confusing. For many, making a vaccine appointment in Florida has been messy.

"Due to the high volume of calls, there were long wait times. There were connectivity issues," said public information officer for the Department of Health in Osceola County Jeremy Lanier.

Osceola County is hoping to resolve the issue by changing the appointment system altogether. Now in Osceola County, if you plan to vaccinated through the health department, instead of logging online and trying to make an appointment as they’re announced, you’ll fill out an appointment request form.

"This is not guaranteed to receive an appointment it’s an appt. request but what it does is it gets the ball started," said Lanier.

The Health Department will then email you to set up your appointment. You’ll still be able to request a specific date and time range.

"Makes it a lot easier for our seniors to access via our website."

A similar idea for pre-registration was proposed on Twitter several days ago to Jared Moskowitz, the state director for emergency management. He replied, saying the state is looking into that option.

Osceola County is already taking the leap and currently making appointments for Wednesday through January 30. For those who have requested an appointment and are now waiting,

Lanier said, "[We] understand it can be anxiety-producing to be waiting. Everyone wants to get vaccinated so what we’re asking individuals to do is follow our website for updates."

This is an available option for healthcare workers and those in the 65-plus age group who are looking for their first dose or their second dose if their first dose was with another agency or hospital.

Osceola County hopes to get another 3,000 Pfizer vaccines soon.

Updates on vaccine availability and scheduling are available at http://osceola.floridahealth.gov and on Osceola County’s website at https://osceola.org/covid19vaccinations.

