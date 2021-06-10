'He wanted us to kill him': Volusia sheriff says intoxicated man apologized for shooting at deputies

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released body cam video showing a shooting involving a deputy. This is the second deputy-involved shooting in the county in less than 2 weeks.

The incident happened Thursday at a residence on Tanglewood Road.

"The subject was wounded but is expected to survive," the Sheriff's Office said.

MORE NEWS: Girl, 14, accused of shooting at Volusia deputies appears before judge from bed

No deputies were injured.

During a news conference on Friday, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said they responded to a domestic violence call at the home when Sheriff Mike Chitwood says his deputy was ambushed.

That's when the deputy returned fire, wounding the man who crawled into a boat shed. That's where the sheriff says the suspect had a stash of weapons. The sheriff tweeted out photos of the weapons and ammo.

Chitwood says the suspect was extremely intoxicated at the time.

"He wanted us to kill him. That's what it came down to," Chitwood said.

The sheriff said the man's wife told them how many guns he had when they arrived, which helped them in how they dealt with the man. Chitwood says the man's daughter called him and said she is happy none of the deputies were hurt and that she's glad her father will now get the help he needs.

"He wanted to draw us in to kill him. He talked about wanting to kill himself. But from what his daughter told me was ‘he wanted you guys to kill him.’"

In the body cam video, the suspect can be heard apologizing for shooting at them. At one point, Chitwood says, the suspect grabbed one of the deputies ankles and tells him that he was sorry.

Chitwood says the suspect had over 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

"Thankful that our deputies are going home safe and proud of the way they handled themselves out here," — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood says this could've been a lot worse if it wasn't for the deputy's training.

"Thankful that our deputies are going home safe and proud of the way they handled themselves out here," tweeted Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Sheriff Chitwood continued, "Tonight was a perfect example of an ambush in waiting. Thanks to the training and experience of these deputies, they kept themselves and each other alive and rendered aid to a man who could have killed them."

This shooting comes just one week after the agency's deputies were involved in what they described as a shootout with two juveniles – a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

That hours-long standoff ended with the girl being injured and the boy surrendering to deputies. Sheriff Chitwood said deputies exercised extreme caution and restraint after being targeted multiple times by gunfire.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.