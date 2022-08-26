Scuba diver shows how to potentially escape a shark attack in viral video

A safety diver in Oahu, Hawaii, has recorded a video guiding swimmers on how to safely negotiate a meeting with a tiger shark – and possibly deter an attack.

Footage recorded by Kayleigh Grant shows fellow diver Andriana Fragola being approached by a tiger shark.

In the video voiceover, Grant explains: "Splashing and swimming away imitates what prey does. When we’re dealing with top predators like sharks, we want to also act like predators."

She continues: "What you’d actually want to do is not splash, turn around and face the animal, and maintain eye contact. With tiger sharks, you can place your hand on top of their head, push down gently and that will redirect them away from you."

MORE VIRAL VIDEOS:

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

Video: Men catch shark at Florida beach, stab it in the head -- here's why it's legal

'It had to be God': Dallas school bus driver, bus monitor help save kids from floodwater

Grant wrote in the video caption that: "They [sharks] are not the man eating monsters the media portrays & typically want nothing to do with humans. So much so that just pushing on their head is enough to deter."