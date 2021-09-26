Have you seen him? Florida Blue Alert issued for suspected deputy killer

article

A Florida Blue Alert was sent out on Sunday afternoon regarding a wanted man suspected of killing of a Nassau County deputy.

Authorities are looking for Patrick McDowell, 35.

They say he was last seen in the area of U.S. 301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan, Florida.

Officials say he is the subject of a Florida Blue Alert because he is suspected of killing Nassau County Deputy Josh Moyers, 29.

Investigators say McDowell was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, white undershirt, camouflage shorts and black shoes.

They say he has wide ear holes due to piercings and that he has a tattoo on his left shoulder that says, "Death Before Dishonor," as well as another tattoo on his right arm saying, "EGA."

Anyone with might know of McDowell's whereabouts is asked to call the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-225-5174.

If you see him, authorities ask that you do not approach him, just call 911 immediately.