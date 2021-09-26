Reward increased for man accused of fatally shooting Florida deputy

article

A Nassau County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot during a traffic stop and the hunt for the man responsible is on.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that 35-year-old Patrick McDowell shot at 29-year-old Deputy Josh Moyers on Thursday just another of Jacksonville. Moyers was hit in the head and back and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The Sheriff announced his death on Saturday. Moyers’ family decided to donate his organs.

The reward for McDowell has been increased to $35,000.

In addition, crews paid tribute to Moyers on Saturday night.

"Tonight we begin our first operational shift without you. Tonight we put on a brave face and hide the tears; as there is work to be done. Tonight we carry you with us as we continue to search for this animal that took you from us. As this night won’t be easy, we hope to soon bring this nightmare to an end. Rest easy knowing Bravo Team is carrying you with us. We love and miss you Moyers," they said.

