Hamilton will return to Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center

article

Get ready Orlando: Hamilton is returning to Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center!

Today, the Dr. Phillips Center announced in a news release that they will begin Hamilton's public on-sale on July 14th for audiences to watch one of America's most revolutionary films.

In partnership with Broadway Across America and Florida Theatrical Association, the Dr. Phillips Center will be presenting the story of Alexander Hamilton, the Broadway show that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. This film is returning to Walt Disney Theater and will be performed from October 26th to November 20th.

Here is what ticket buyers need to know ahead of the public on-sale on July 14th, at 10 a.m.:

Hamilton will be in Orlando from October 26 - November 20, 2022. Show times will vary, check the website for more information.

Single tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m., ET.

You can purchase tickets online at drphillipscenter.org/hamilton or by phone through the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 407.358.6603.

Cost of tickets: ranges from $49 to $169 and a selected number of premium seats are available starting at $199 for all performances.

More information can be found at the Dr. Phillips Center news release.