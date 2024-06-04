Hamburger Mary's opening new restaurant in Central Florida. Here's what we know

Hamburger Mary has confirmed plans to open a new location.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the owners announced their downtown Orlando spot off Church Street would close after 16 years.

"Downtown Orlando has been great to us. However, times have changed. The hustle and bustle of Downtown Orlando has given way to a sleepy city with few people working downtown and opting for remote, and less traffic in the evenings," the owners wrote in a May 22 Facebook post about the closure.

The downtown location's last day was June 2.

The owners teased that they were in talks or negotiations with "a couple venues" about possible future locations.

We now know where one of those spots will be – Kissimmee.

"The cat is out of the bag! Kissimmee, are you ready for Hamburger Marys" the restaurant said in a June 3 Facebook post.

Further details about where the restaurant will be located or when it is slated to open were not immediately unveiled.

One person suggested downtown Kissimmee in the comments, but Hamburger Mary's responded to that comment with "nope."

Hamburger Mary was founded in the 1970s in San Francisco, California. It has since expanded to Texas, Colorado, Florida, Wisconsin, and Canada.

While burgers are the menu staple, the restaurant has also been a large supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, hosting drag shows, bingo, and other events.

Last year, the owners of the Orlando franchisee filed a federal lawsuit challenging the signing of "Senate Bill 1438 - Protection of Children," which targeted permits and liquor licenses if venues hosted adult live performances and allowed children inside.

Opponents believed that law was too vague and unfairly targeted drag performances and other events in the state.