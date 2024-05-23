Hamburger Mary's leaving downtown Orlando after 16 years: 'We are not closing for good'

A longtime downtown Orlando staple has made a significant announcement.

Hamburger Mary's, the iconic bar known for its support for the LGBTQ community nestled in the historic Bumby building on Church Street, is set to bid farewell to downtown Orlando, co-owners John Paonessa and Mike Carpenter announced on social media on Wednesday. The restaurant also clarified that it's not closing for good, it's just moving to a new location.

The restaurant, known for its drag performances and brunch, has become a beloved staple, having served nearly two million patrons since it was first opened in 2008.

Red Lobster says it's not going anywhere amid bankruptcy filing, closure of 17 Florida locations

"Thank you to all of our team members who are working now or have worked for us on Church St over the years. Simply the best! So many amazing drag performers who have come through our doors to entertain our guests and allowed us to win so many awards for Best Drag Shows, Bingo, Trivias and Brunches in town," Paonessa wrote on Facebook. "Special love and hug to Miss Sammy who hosted our first show at Marys. We love and miss him so much."

Hamburger Mary’s has also made headlines for taking a stand against Senate Bill 1438, known as the "Protection of Children Law."

Paonessa revealed that the business is looking for a new home, since the downtown Orlando location is not as busy as it used to be. The co-owners said they've been in talks of other venues, but are also eager to receive suggestions from the community about where their new home should be.

German restaurant taking over former downtown Orlando hotspot gets opening date

The restaurant's last day is set for June 2. Its closure follows the recent shuttering of former Church Street mainstay Harry Buffalo.