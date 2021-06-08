Guy Fieri to open second Chicken Guy restaurant location in Central Florida

Flavortown is expanding in Central Florida!

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is opening his second Chicken Guy! location in Central Florida.

According to the Orlando Weekly, the restaurant will open in Winter Park this summer. The chicken sandwich concept will replace the Steak 'n Shake on Orlando Avenue.

No official opening date has been set.

MORE NEWS: Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant in Orlando this year

The first Chicken Guy! opened at Disney Springs about 3 years ago.

According to the website, "Chicken Guy! features one-of-a-kind, all-natural fresh, chicken tenders, hand-pounded to maximize crunch and paired with a wide selection of delicious sauces. Brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs, these tenders deliver on flavor and texture."

Advertisement

The restaurant also offers a wide array of sauces created by Chef Guy to enjoy with your meal.