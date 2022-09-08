Gunman at large after man is shot in Orlando, police say

article

Orlando police are searching for suspects after a man was shot late Wednesday night.

It happened near a house on Starks Street, near Crooms Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Orlando police say the victim was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive.

MORE NEWS: Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge

No suspect information or motive in the shooting has been released.

If you have any information, police ask you to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.