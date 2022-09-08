Expand / Collapse search

Gunman at large after man is shot in Orlando, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for suspects after a man was shot late Wednesday night.

It happened near a house on Starks Street, near Crooms Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Orlando police say the victim was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive.

No suspect information or motive in the shooting has been released.

If you have any information, police ask you to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.