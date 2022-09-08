Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge

Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser.

This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.

A neighbor who lives across the street told FOX 35 News police were outside the home since at least midnight.

"Homicide. I stood at my front door, I couldn't hear much. I tried to hear, but I heard that word," Derek Crowe said. "We're just worried for her cause she's such a nice lady. Kind of in shock."

