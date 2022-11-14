Groundbreaking held for Viera High School addition

article

Brevard Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for a new building at Viera High School.

The new building will accommodate additional classrooms, a carpentry program, a choir program, and science labs, the district says.

Thank you to Matthew Susin, Brevard County School Board Member, District 4, and Mark Mullins for discussing this project's importance. Opening August 2024.

Construction is being handled by developer The Viera Company and W+J Construction Corp.

