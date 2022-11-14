Groundbreaking held for Viera High School addition
article
VIERA, Fla. - Brevard Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for a new building at Viera High School.
The new building will accommodate additional classrooms, a carpentry program, a choir program, and science labs, the district says.
Thank you to Matthew Susin, Brevard County School Board Member, District 4, and Mark Mullins for discussing this project's importance. Opening August 2024.
Construction is being handled by developer The Viera Company and W+J Construction Corp.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 'So senseless': Family waiting for answers after pregnant Florida mom shot, killed in her car
- Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
- New details released in deadly shooting at Jones High School football game
- Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
- 'I’m being chased, and I need help!': Mom of missing man recalls phone call from distressed son