Groundbreaking held for affordable housing project for Orange County seniors

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this afternoon for the Grand East Village, a new affordable housing development aimed at seniors in Orange County.

The $30 million project will provide 92 units of low-income housing for older adults, addressing a growing need for affordable options in the region.

Experts note that seniors are especially vulnerable to homelessness, with many living on fixed incomes.

"It's unfortunate that many of our seniors are facing having to go back to work to afford rent and facing homelessness," said Commissioner Bakari F. Burns, representing District 6 of the City of Orlando. "Here in Central Florida, there was a 24% increase in the number of seniors facing homelessness."

The Grand East Village will feature amenities such as a pickleball court, a community garden, and a fitness center. Rent for the new units will start as low as $597 per month, offering a much-needed affordable housing option for seniors in the area.

