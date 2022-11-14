Grandfather of victim in Jones High shooting wants added security at football games

Orlando Police continue to investigate the shooting death of a teenager at a high school football game.

Gamaine Brown, 19, died after shots rang out in a parking lot just yards from the football field where Jones High School was hosting Wekiva High School. Two others were injured in the incident.

The grandfather of one of those victims is a well-known pastor in Orlando. Pastor Stovelleo Stovall said his grandson, De’Ondre Stovelleo Jackson, suffered an injury to his hip and remains emotionally distraught.

"And hurt, because it was a senseless death," Stovall said. "Now, it’s the mental pain."

Those who knew Brown said he was active in a number of community programs, such as Parramore Kidz Zone, which seeks to improve the well-being of children in Orlando’s highest poverty neighborhood, and My Brother’s Keeper, a mentoring organization for young men of color.

"He was a good kid," the pastor said. "He didn’t deserve this, his family didn’t deserve this. Like I said, this is a sad situation, because we continue to lose the good kids behind this violence."

Video shows football players dropping to the ground as gunfire erupted in the parking lot of the stadium. Orlando Police said the incident happened as the stadium was being cleared out after a playoff game against Wekiva. Two groups got into a fight and then shots rang out.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Vasquez sent a message to parents, saying, "The incident is still under investigation by law enforcement and extra measures will be in place at both schools. I want to assure you that the safety of students and staff remains our top priority."

Pastor Stovall said elderly people told him that they were also injured trying to take cover as well and believed there needs to be more security at the games.

"To having to get on the ground thinking that their life was in jeopardy, that’s an eye-opener for the city," he said. "Jones High definitely has a big fan base, but we’ve got to beef up security."

He said he would like to see officers out in the parking lot, as well as inside the stadium, and those who don’t have tickets, shouldn’t be allowed on the property.

"The young people in our community are doing all these violent crimes. The young people are the ones with all these guns. So where are the young people gonna be? At these games."

Police say four teens were in custody, but no arrests have been made.

