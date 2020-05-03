Governor DeSantis announces that 200,000 antibody tests have arrived in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis spoke from Daytona Beach on Sunday afternoon.
One of the topics the Governor discussed was antibody testing. He confirmed that Florida has received a shipment of 200,000 tests and will work to distribute these to state hospitals and testing sites.
He also spoke about the nine new drive-thru Walgreens testing sites opening in Florida. Two of them are in Central Florida, one in Orlando on Narcoossee Road and the other in Winter Garden on Winter Garden-Vineland Road.
In addition, Governor DeSantis said that he will have a whole news conference on Monday about unemployment.
On Monday, Florida will enter phase one of the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery.'
Described as a "small, deliberate, methodical," step by Governor DeSantis, Florida will allow restaurants and retail stores to reopen with limited capacity.
Phase one of reopening Florida will include:
- Schools will remain in distance learning.
- Visits to senior living facilities will still be prohibited by Governor DeSantis said that he may eventually revisit this.
- Elective surgeries can resume.
- Restaurants can offer outdoor seating with six-foot space between tables and indoor seating will be allowed at 25 percent capacity.
- Retail stores can also operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity.
- No change for bars, gyms, and personal services like hairdressers. Governor DeSantis did acknowledge that he will revisit guidelines for gyms after observing how it goes for other states.
- Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside of the home.
- All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others.
- Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing.
- Face masks are recommended for all those in face-to-face interactions and where you cannot social distance.
Florida has had more than 36,000 positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in at least 1,376 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. But there has been a downward trend in new cases since early April.
