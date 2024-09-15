Florida to launch investigation into Donald Trump assassination attempt, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

The Brief Florida will launch its own investigation into an apparent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis made the announcement in a statement Sunday night on X. "The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee." Trump is safe and unharmed. A suspect was detained in a nearby county after allegedly fleeing from the golf course, officials said.



Governor Ron DeSantis said Sunday night that the state of Florida would be launching its own investigation into the apparent attempted assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club.

An agent with the U.S. Secret Service noticed the barrel of a gun peeking through a fence line at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, where Trump was golfing, and fired shots at the suspect, who ran away and got into a vehicle.

That suspect was caught in a nearby county and taken into custody. An AK-style rifle, scope, backpacks, and a camera were found along the fence line, officials said.

"The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club," DeSantis said Sunday night in a post on X.

"The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee," he said.

Two months ago, Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in an attempted assassination attempt. Questions about Trump's security, the U.S. Secret Service, and communication breakdowns with local law enforcement, were raised shortly after that incident.

On Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Secret Service said Trump was "safe and unharmed." In an email to supporters on Sunday, Trump echoed that he was safe.

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!" the former president said.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Scott said in a post on X that he had talked with former President Donald Trump and Palm Bay County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw.

"God bless our law enforcement. The vile rhetoric toward Trump is dangerous and must stop," he said.

Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election, JD Vance, also issued a statement on X.

Vice President Kamala Harris, and the democratic presidential challenger, said she was "glad" Trump was safe and that "violence has no place in America."

Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, reiterated a similar message on X.