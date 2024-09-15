Donald Trump shooting suspect detained in Martin County, sheriff says

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person suspected to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International Golf Course has been taken into custody. Former President Donald Trump was golfing Sunday at the golf course, reports say.

Martin County is located adjacent to Palm Beach County.

"Based on BOLO information released by Palm Beach County, the Martin County Sheriff's Office has stopped a vehicle and taken a suspect into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County," MCSO said in a Facebook book.

Photos showed several law enforcement vehicles along northbound I-75, which was closed.

In a statement shortly after 2 p.m. the Trump Campaign said Donald Trump was safe after shots were fired in his vicinity. Not long after, the U.S. Secret Service said there was a "protective incident involving the former president.