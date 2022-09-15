Gov. DeSantis upsets Orlando based immigration groups over flights to Martha’s Vineyard

Governor Ron DeSantis is holding true to his word. He said he would send illegal immigrants in Florida to "sanctuary states."



DeSantis’ office claiming to have funded two flights with about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.



"Every community in America should be sharing the burdens. It shouldn’t all fall on a handful of red states," said DeSantis.



The Governor’s office told FOX News Digital that the flights were paid for using some $12-million dollars set aside by the state to transport illegal immigrants out of Florida.



"We are not a sanctuary state and it's better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures," said DeSantis.



Political opponents like Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Christ see the move as a political stunt.



"It’s amazing to me what he’s willing to do out of sheer political gain and to use people in this horrific way," said Christ.



Many of the immigrants on the flights are believed to be Venezuelans. Locally based Orlando groups that help immigrants bridge the gap to citizenship see the move as an attack on the immigrant community.



"These are mostly Venezuelan migrants including children who are escaping a brutal dictatorship in Venezuela," said Samuel Vilchez Santiago, State Director for American Business Immigration Coalition. "They are coming here through a dangerous and treacherous journey and now the governor is sending them to Massachusetts without any sort of protection."



The Orlando based Casa de Venezuela philanthropic group founder William Diaz says the state warned them two weeks ago that some Cubans or Venezuelans would be transported out of the state, but he’s not sure how this helps fix the immigration problem.



"I think there are things that republicans and democrats have to sit down and resolve but don’t be involved in this kind of crisis where you have human people involved," said Diaz.



Nikkie Fried, Florida’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner has asked the DOJ to investigate the flights for political human trafficking. She and some others believe the rights of those immigrants may have had their rights violated by being transported across state lines.



She also questioned on Twitter if the state funding of the flight was used properly.