Gov. DeSantis signs bill giving $5,000 bonuses to new law enforcement recruits

Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday announced another round of $1,000 bonuses for Florida's law enforcement officers for the second year in a row.

During a press conference in at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office in Titusville, the governor also said that newly-employed law enforcement officers will receive a $5,000 one-time bonus.

"This is the right thing to do," the governor said. "That $5,000 bonus is significant."

DeSantis signed a bill which will give law enforcement agencies around Florida more tools to help recruit and retain officers.

Watch the announcement in the player above.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.