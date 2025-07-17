'Good Trouble Lives On' protests: Nearly 50 Florida cities expected to participate Thursday

The Brief "Good Trouble Lives On" protests will be taking place across the country on Thursday. Nearly 50 Florida cities are expected to host the national day of action protests, including a few in Central Florida. The national day of action is a response to "the attacks on our civil and human rights" by Donald Trump's administration.



"Good Trouble Lives On" protests will be taking place across the country on Thursday, including in Central Florida. Nearly 50 Florida cities are expected to host the national day of action protests in response to "the attacks on our civil and human rights" by Donald Trump's administration.

What are the 'Good Trouble Lives On' protests?

What we know:

"Good Trouble Lives On" protests are taking place across the United States on Thursday, July 17.

The protests are part of a national day of action in response to what organizers say are "attacks on civil and human rights by the Trump administration." This includes actions against the dismantling of environmental protections, restrictions on voting rights and attacks on reproductive freedoms.

The day also falls on the same day that Rep. John Lewis died five years ago in 2020. Lewis was a major leader in the 1960s civil rights movement. He was an original Freedom Rider and an organizer of the March on Washington in 1963.

"Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and redeem the soul of America," Lewis said in 2020 while commemorating the 1965 voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

‘Across America, let’s make good trouble'

What they're saying:

The organization's website states that a core principle behind the events is a commitment to nonviolent action.

"We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events," the "Good Trouble Lives On" website says. "Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events."

"We are facing the most brazen rollback of civil rights in generations," the website continues. "Whether you’re outraged by attacks on voting rights, the gutting of essential services, the disappearances of our neighbors or the assault on free speech and our right to protest — this movement is for you."

"Trump is trying to divide us, but we know the power of coming together," the website states. "Together, we’ll remind them that in America, the power lies with the people. March in peace. Act in power."

Protests taking place across the country, in Florida

Local perspective:

According to the "Good Trouble Lives On" website, nearly 50 protests (including multiple in the same city) are planned across Florida.

Tallahassee, Florida, will host a youth summit and two protests — one at the Historic Capitol and another at the Old Capitol.

Local Central Florida protests are taking place at locations including:

Altamonte Springs

Celebration

Clermont

Davenport

DeLand

Melbourne

Mount Dora

Orlando

Palm Coast

Those who wish to search the map for a "Good Trouble Lives On" protest near you can click here.

Nation's 4th wide-scale protest of the year

Big picture view:

The "Good Trouble Lives On" protests are also taking place at more than 1,600 locations across the country. Major protests are planned in Atlanta and St. Louis, as well as Oakland, California, and Annapolis, Maryland. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the events.

The "Good Trouble Lives On" protests mark the nation's fourth wide-scale protest of the year.

The most recent wide-scale protest was "No Kings Day" on June 14. The protests coincided with Trump’s military parade, commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also happened to be the president’s birthday and Flag Day. Demonstrators rallied in almost 2,000 cities, with several protests held across Central Florida.