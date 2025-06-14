Live Updates: 'No Kings Day' protests break out across Central Florida

The Brief "No Kings Day" protests are being held nationwide this weekend to protest President Donald Trump’s policies. The protests coincide with Trump’s military parade, commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also happens to be the president’s birthday and Flag Day. Demonstrators are expected to rally in almost 2,000 cities, with several protests being held in Central Florida.



"No Kings Day" protests are being held nationwide this weekend to protest President Donald Trump’s policies. Demonstrators are expected to rally in almost 2,000 cities on Saturday, and it will coincide with Trump’s military parade, commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also happens to be the president’s birthday and Flag Day.

Several protests have broken out across Central Florida, and FOX 35 is providing live coverage. Here's everything we know about what's happening.

Live updates

12:30 p.m. Most of the "No Kings Day" protests that kicked off on Saturday morning are now winding down. The next Central Florida protest will begin at 3 p.m. in Kissimmee.

Noon: FOX 35's Matt Trezza is now at New Smyrna Beach for its "No Kings Day" protest, which kicked off at 10 a.m. at Mission Drive and State Road 44.

New Smyrna Beach

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Cocoa Beach "No Kings Day" protest

The protest is taking place at the intersection of US-1 and State Road 520, where thousands of people have gathered.

11 a.m. FOX 35's Esther Bower is on scene at the "No Kings" protest in Cocoa Beach, which just kicked off at 11 a.m.

Cocoa Beach

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Casselberry "No Kings Day" protest

The Casselberry "No Kings Day" protest also kicked off at 10 a.m. It's being held at the corner of State Road 436 and Howell Branch Road (near Harbor Freight). FOX 35's Langston Reid is at the scene to capture photos and videos of the event.

Casselberry

Trezza says the protest has remained peaceful and positive, even with several hundred people in attendance. The crowd of people sport red, white and blue on their clothes and accessories.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Daytona Beach "No Kings Day" protest

The Daytona Beach protest is happening at Daytona Beach City Hall, which is located at 301 S. Ridgewood Ave. FOX 35's Matt Trezza is at the protest and will share live updates, videos and pictures from the event.

Daytona Beach

10 a.m. "No Kings" protests have kicked off in Apopka, Casselberry, Lake Mary, Leesburg, Mount Dora, Poinciana and Daytona Beach.

Where are the ‘No Kings Day’ protests in Central Florida?

Local perspective:

Here is a list of the "No Kings' protests taking place on Saturday in Central Florida.

Apopka

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Edwards Field, 279 E. 1st Street, Apopka

Casselberry

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Corner of State Road 436 and Howell Branch Road (near Harbor Freight), Casselberry

Cocoa Beach

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: At the intersection of US-1 and S.R. 520

Daytona Beach

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Daytona Beach City Hall, 301 S. Ridgewood Ave,

Lake Mary

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: 1525 International Pkwy, Lake Mary

Leesburg

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: US 441 and College Dr., 9501 US-441, Leesburg

Mount Dora

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Intersection of Donnelly and US 441, 18831 US-441, Mount Dora

New Smyrna Beach

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Mission Drive at State Road 44

Poinciana

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Solivita Front Entrance, Cypress Parkway, Poinciana

Kissimmee

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Location: Kissimmee Trail Bridge, Kissimmee

Orlando

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave., Orlando

Clermont

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Clermont City Hall, 685 W. Montrose St., Clermont

What are the ‘No Kings Day’ protests about?

The backstory:

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

Organizers want the protests to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade.

According to the 50501 Movement website, the organization states that the core principle behind all "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation. No weapons of any kind should be taken to "No Kings" events, the website noted.

What does ‘No Kings Day’ mean?

Dig deeper:

The "No Kings" theme was arranged by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Earlier this year, protests were held to condemn Trump and Elon Musk, the ex-leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Demonstrators have called for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: