Girlfriend charged in Sanford livestreamed shooting, wanted by police

Police have charged a second woman in connection to a deadly shooting in a Sanford neighborhood that was livestreamed on social media.

Lakevia Davonna Pringle has been charged with one count of principle in the first degree to first-degree premeditated homicide, police said. She is the girlfriend of Savon Chantay Tyler, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 5 shooting death of Lauren Ashley Martin.

Pringle is not in custody and has been uncooperative with the investigation, police said. Anyone who knows where she is or has any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.

Police responded to the Greystone Townhomes around 7 p.m. on Election Night, Nov. 5, and found Martin in the street bleeding from gunshot wounds to her arm and abdomen, Sanford police said. Martin later died at the hospital.

According to the report, Martin and Tyler were in an ongoing feud, and that evening Martin drove to Tyler's house, where the two met in the street and began arguing. That fight then turned physical, with both hitting each other with a miniature child's baseball bat, and ended when Tyler shot Martin twice, police said.

Both Martin and Tyler's girlfriend, Pringle, livestreamed parts of the shooting on social media, police said. In the livestream, police allege that Pringle encouraged her girlfriend, Tyler, to continue the fight which led to the shooting.

Police said prior to the shooting, Tyler walked out of her house with a 9 mm handgun and a baseball bat, and left the gun "strategically" on top of a green utility box.

Tyler initially claimed self-defense, but police said those claims were unsupported.

