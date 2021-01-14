Gideon's Bakehouse to open Disney Springs location on Saturday

article

Gideon's Bakehouse, a popular Orlando bakery known for its chocolate chip cookie, will open a new location at Disney Springs this Saturday.

The restaurant made the announcement of Facebook, stating that "it's time!"

Those who attend the grand opening have the opportunity to receive several free and limited edition offers. For example:

There will be free commemorative 11x14 art prints of the restaurant's Gargoyle. They will be signed and numbered by artist Michael Reyes. There will only be 1,000 pieces and one will be available per transaction while supplies last.

Gideon's Bakehouse will also give out free 3x5 inch Gargoyle stickers with each transaction.

There will be five limited-edition cookies on sale, flavors: Frankenstein, Santa's White Christmas, Coffee Cake Cookie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl, and Coffee Toffee Chocolate Chip.

For the first 250 transactions, customers will receive free peanut butter buttercream dip.

The bakehouse will also release its new Gargoyle shirt.

Slices of Red Velvet cake, Key Lime Pie cake, and the Peanut Butter Banana Double Frosted Chocolate cake will be available.

Then between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., the bakehouse will have hot cookie hour with homemade ice cream.

Gideon's Bakehouse will have a virtual queue on Saturday.

However, if you would like to visit before the official grand opening, they are doing a soft opening at Disney Springs currently. They said that "we're not 100% just yet, so excuse a little dust as we update and repair a few more things."

The Original Chocolate Chip Cookie at Gideon's Bakehouse, what the shop is known best for, took 15 years to perfect, they said. They described it as "packed inside and out with a variety of chocolates, infused with differing vanillas, and has a texture that might almost trick you into thinking you're eating cookie dough."

