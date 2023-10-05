Giant, beefy bear caught on camera taking a lunch break inside a Sanford garage

A giant beefy beer was caught on camera making a pit stop inside a Sanford home garage.

Andrew Scheirer told FOX 35 News he had a run-in with the beefy bear in the Preserve at Astor Farm subdivision Wednesday.

The video shows the bear munching on some sort of snack inside Scherer's garage in the daylight.

"They are a part of the neighborhood. Not aggressive and not scary or threatening. We love our bears. Wish development would stop encroaching on their natural habitat." Scherer said.

Several bear sightings have been captured in Seminole County over the last couple of weeks.

READ: Viral 3-legged bear 'Tripod' isn't alone: FWC says 2 similar bears roaming Central Florida

Last month, a 3-legged bear, better known as Tripod, broke into a Lake Mary family's lanai before drinking three white claws – the video has since gone viral.

Tripod isn't alone.

Just last week, the FWC said there are at least three bears in Seminole that are all uniquely missing limbs

September saw its share of black bear sightings – one incident caused a shut-down at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

An adult black bear found its way into a tree near the theme park forcing more than a dozen attractions, rides, and lands to temporarily close.

The bear was eventually captured by FWC and relocated into the Ocala National Forest.