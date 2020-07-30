Getting the flu shot reduces risk for Alzheimer's Disease and dementia, researchers say

There's a possibly groundbreaking new discovery in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease. Researchers now say a flu shot could reduce your risk for Alzheimer's and dementia.

"More research has to be done on this but what we’ve seen, or what he saw and reports, is very significant for us," said ClinCloud principal investigator Dr. Esteban Olivera.

This comes from a new study released this week at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. Researchers found that just a single flu shot could have a massive impact.

"People who have had one shot can reduce the incidence of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease by 17%," said Dr. Olivera.

The study also found additional flu shots could reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by another 13 percent. Altogether, Dr. Olivera said "that’s 30 percent. That’s a lot."

It's not just the flu shot that could help. Another study found a pneumonia shot in people between the ages of 65 and 75 could reduce their risk of Alzheimer's by 40 percent.

Researchers are still looking into why these shots could help.

Dr. Esteban Olivera said he hopes this leads to more studies about other benefits of already-existing vaccines, stating that "it will be very interesting to see other immunizations, what they will do statistically in similar studies."

But for now, he will take the potential win for Alzheimer's.

"If we going to get people benefitting from not having Alzheimer’s disease because you’re getting a shot or a pneumococal shot, I will take it. I definitely will do," he added.

