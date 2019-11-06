Expand / Collapse search

Gatorland Orlando welcomes in three albino alligator babies, taking name suggestions from public

Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland Orlando has welcomed in three albino alligator babies.

The animal theme park is holding a social media contest to name these new additions.

They told FOX 35 that those who would like to suggest a name should check out their Facebook or Instagram to participate.

FACEBOOK ENTRIES:

INSTAGRAM ENTRIES:

Gatorland Orlando brought the albino alligator babies to the Good Day XTRA studio on Wednesday.

Wild Wednesday: Burmese Python

Gatorland joins Fox 35 for Wild Wednesday with their friend...a Burmese Python!