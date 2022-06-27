Gatorland guests get up close with new Capybara Encounter

article

Guests can take a ride on the wild side with a brand-new encounter at Gatorland this summer.

The park dubbed the "Alligator Capitol of the World" will be introducing a Capybara Encounter where guests can get up close and personal with two capybaras.

Visitors can meet Ben and Jerry the Capybaras up close as they swim, sunbathe and hang out with turtles and flamingos. Visitors are also offered a chance to pet them at the Petting Zoo.

"We just love Ben and Jerry and so do our guests," said Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland, "That’s why we decided to offer something brand new to showcase these incredible animals, their habitat and the way they interact with our other animals. It’s amazing!"

Capybaras are rodent-like mammals that are native to South America. They are known to be social and friendly creatures.

The encounter costs $10 per person based on availability, weather permitting.

For more information, visit gatorland.com or call 800-393-JAWS