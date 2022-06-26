Orlando restaurant 'Too Much Sauce' permanently closes after nearly 5 years

article

Too Much Sauce, a well-known restaurant in Orlando, has permanently closed its doors, according to a statement Sunday on its Facebook page. The restaurant said there were a number of reasons that led them to make the "tough decision," including the imminent renewal of its lease.

"Although the landlord has been flexible with us, we could not agree with our option to renew our lease," the restaurant said in a statement. "We apologize to our caring customers for this short notice, and we hope you all understand."

The restaurant opened nearly five years ago on North Mills Avenue. It was open daily, except on Sundays, and served gluten-free meals, including a variety of seafood, chicken and beef bowls, baked yuca, and roasted chicken wings, according to its website.

"TMS is a small family business, and we tried as hard as possible to make it work for our team and our customers, but it ultimately became too difficult to maintain," the restaurant's Facebook post stated.

The past week was also reportedly brutal for the restaurant because some of its team members tested positive for COVID-19.