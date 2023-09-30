Galaxy Spin ride at Florida Fun Spot reopens 2 months after boy hurt in fall

Nearly two months after a six-year-old boy apparently fell from a ride at Fun Spot America's amusement park in Florida, the state has allowed that attraction to reopen.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed to FOX 35 on Saturday morning in an email that it cleared The Galaxy Spin, a "wild mouse"-style coaster at Fun Spot's park in Kissimmee to reopen.

"The department allowed for the reopening of the Galaxy Spin ride after conducting a thorough investigation," the agency said in a statement.

"The investigation found that the ride was operated in accordance with all ride safety requirements and the manufacture’s operations manual."

It also mandated two changes be made "out of an abundance of caution":

Now requires any child under the age of 10 to have another person ride with them who is at least 14 years old or older

Requires additional safety messaging and signage around the ride

What happened?

On Thursday, Aug. 4, 2023, the Osceola County Fire Rescue Department responded to Fun Spot's theme park in Kissimmee after receiving 911 calls reporting that a six-year-old had fallen from the ride – and was located beneath the coaster's tracks.

Osceola County Fire Rescue told FOX 35 at the time that the boy suffered "traumatic" injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. An Osceola County Sheriff's Office incident report said the boy may have fallen from as high as 30 feet or six feet.

The ride was immediately shut down as investigations were launched.

Details on how the child fell are not known. Details on the boy's condition are also not known, though FOX 35 understands that the boy was visiting from out-of-state and was back home with family recovering.

FOX 35 has repeatedly followed up with FDACS and Fun Spot America for details on its investigation into the ride, how the boy possibly fell off of it, and the boy's condition.

FDACS told FOX 35 the investigation was ongoing. Fun Spot America did not respond to FOX 35's emails.

Fun Spot America has not commented on the ride's reopening.

Fun Spot America: Unfortunate incident where child was hurt

In a statement after news broke about the boy's fall, Fun Spot America said an "unfortunate incident" had occurred on its Galaxy Spin ride and that a child was hurt.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery."

Fun Spot said it was working with the Florida Department of Agriculture to investigate what happened. FDACS is the state agency that oversees and inspects most amusement parks and rides in Florida.

"The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident."

The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues. They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards," the statement read.

It also said it would not reopen the ride until it was certain such an incident would not happen again. Fun Spot did not elaborate on how the boy was injured.

911 call: "The child fell off the ride"

Several 911 calls were made shortly after the boy was hurt.

"The child fell off the ride. Right now we have him on the floor. They're screaming. We're trying our best not to move them," one caller said.

"He's bleeding from his lip and the top corner of his head is very swollen. And um, I believe something with his hip, but I'm not too sure," another call said, describing the boy's apparent injuries.

Other callers requested ambulances and provided directions on where the ride was within the park and how first responders could reach them.

What is The Galaxy Spin ride?

The Galaxy Spin is described as a "wild-mouse"-style coaster that "produces heavy G forces as you go around sharp and tight corners," according to Fun Spot's website.

Up to four people can be seated in a ride vehicle, which takes you up and down hills, around tight corners, and spins along the way.

Where is Fun Spot America's theme parks?

Fun Spot has three theme parks in the U.S. – two in Florida and one in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Florida locations are in Orlando and Kissimmee.

Each feature a variety of thrill rides and attractions, arcade- and carnival-style games, drop towers, carousels, go karts, among other rides.