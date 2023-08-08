911 calls detail moments after young boy falls off roller coaster at Fun Spot Kissimmee

Panic and fear can be heard in the voices of 911 callers who first reported that a small child had fallen off a Central Florida roller coaster. It happened last week at Fun Spot in Kissimmee.

The callers told 911 operators the 6-year-old boy fell from the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster. We still have limited details from Fun Spot and investigators about how that might have happened. FOX 35 News obtained the Osceola County Sheriff's Office incident report, which states that depending on where the 6-year-old fell from, he may have fallen either 30 feet or 15.

Firefighters arrived at Fun Spot Thursday afternoon to find the boy had suffered traumatic injuries.

"The child fell off the ride. Right now we have him on the floor. They're screaming. We're trying our best not to move them," one caller said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Another caller described the injuries over the phone, attempting to help before paramedics arrived.

"He's bleeding from his lip and the top corner of his head is very swollen. And um, I believe something with his hip, but I'm not too sure," the caller said.

It is still unclear how the child is doing after being rushed to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he still remains.

Fun Spot said the ride had been inspected and there weren’t any issues. In a statement, the park said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery."

The Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster remains is closed while the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigates what caused the accident.