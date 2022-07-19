Police: Woman dead, 2 suspects hurt in shooting during Gainesville home invasion

article

A woman is dead, and two alleged suspects are hospitalized following a shooting during a reported home invasion in northeast Gainesville Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department released a statement on Facebook stating officers responded to the home shortly before 7 a.m. and found three people who had been shot.

GPD authorities at the scene performed "extensive life-saving procedures," on the three people, right before they were taken to a hospital for extensive medical care. Officers said the woman died of her injuries.

"The other two individuals that were shot are the main suspects in the home invasion and are currently under the watch of law enforcement at the hospital," GPD said in a statement.

The identities of three people have not been released at this time.

Anyone who has more information on the incident or people involved, is asked to contact Detective Russano at 352-393-7719 or email at RussanoDB@cityofgainesville.org.

