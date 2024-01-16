Comedian declares 'the best part about' Orlando's Gatorland park: 'Funniest thing I've ever heard'

Gabriel Iglesias is taking a trip down memory lane – and this hilarious trip involves a sidesplitting recollection of the comedian's adventure at Gatorland in Orlando. The best part is that this adventure seemingly happened before he even set foot at the theme park and wildlife reserve.

The 47-year-old comedian from California, who goes by the nickname "Fluffy Guy," typically shares clips from his stand-up sets on his social media channels, and a recent one was about a trip he took to Florida. This joke was featured in the Mr. Iglesias star's Hot and Fluffy comedy special from 2007.

"I have the ability now to travel and I never did that. I never used to travel until I became a comedian. I'm like, ‘Oh my god, there’s a whole ‘nother world out there,’" he said. "When I was hanging out in Florida, I got a chance to experience an amusement park that was a little different. It was an alternative park called Gatorland."

Iglesias went on to reassure the crowd that it's a real park, and he's even met the "really cool" owners to prove it.

"But I gotta tell you, the best part about this amusement park is they have a recording, the funniest thing I've ever heard," Iglesias continues, referencing the park's automated message when you call them on the phone. "You call this park, this is what you hear: ‘Yeehaw! You’ve reached Gatorland, America's premiere gator extravaganza. You've seen ‘em on TV, now come see ‘em live. Gatorland. You’re gonna love this park.'"

Then, the recording urged Iglesias to press two for Spanish.

"Oh, I gotta hear this," Iglesias said, before quoting the message on the phone. "'I don't speak Spanish, but you're gonna live this park.' I was dying! I called him like 10 times. It's the best."

This comedy special was released over 16 years ago, so it's likely Gatorland's phone message has changed by now. But if you call them, you'll get a hilarious man with a Southern drawl telling you that you're gonna love Gatorland. There's an option for Spanish, and the woman who takes over the message has a joke of her own: "Mi amigo es un poquito raro (My friend is a little bit strange)."

Iglesias shared the clip on Facebook and it went viral, amassing over 141,000 views since it was posted Monday afternoon.

Iglesias recently brought his most recent "Don't Worry Be Fluffy" tour to Orlando on Oct. 21, 2023. He's still on tour through August, but no dates in Florida are scheduled.