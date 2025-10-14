FWC warns Gemini Springs Park visitors to stay alert after bear sightings

The Brief A man spotted a mama bear and her cub in Gemini Springs Park in DeBary. Volusia County Parks and Recreation says they likely wandered in from a nearby conservation area. The FWC says to keep your distance and make loud noises if you encounter a bear.



Volusia County Parks and Recreation says a mother bear and her cubs may have wandered from a nearby conservation area into Gemini Springs Park in DeBary.

Phillip Vogel tells FOX 35 he spotted the bear family on a recent visit to the park.

The bear sightings

The backstory:

The shaded paths beneath beautiful tree canopies; the boardwalks over sparkling waters; the constant chittering of native critters is what has kept Vogel visiting Gemini Springs almost every day for the past quarter-century.

It’s because he’s so familiar with the park that he was so surprised to see something unfamiliar there over the weekend while walking his dog: a grown bear and a bear cub, sauntering across a field by the "Oak Tree Area."

He says he’s only seen a bear there one other time, about six months ago. However, Vogel lives nearby and says he’s been seeing them on his Ring doorbell camera more and more frequently in the past couple years.

How common are bears at Gemini Springs?

Dig deeper:

Tim Baylie, the Parks and Rec Director for Volusia County, told FOX 35, "There is a conservation area adjacent to the park… so, bears have been known to wander into the park area."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says to never feed bears, keep your dogs on a leash, and contact your local FWC office if you're having bear trouble. And if you encounter one, they say to keep your distance and make a lot of noise to scare it off.