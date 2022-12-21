FWC identifies man accused of beating shark with hammer at Florida beach

Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised.

A man seen on video appearing to beat a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach on Tuesday has been identified, according to a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Per standard protocol, the man's identity has not been released at this time because of the ongoing investigation, the FWC said in a statement.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Indian Harbour Police said two males were seen catching a shark while shore fishing at Bicentennial Beach Park in Indian Harbor Beach, Florida. They reportedly brought the shark to shore, hit the shark over the head with a hammer, and then dragged it back into the water and released it.

Officers investigated the incident and handed the case over to the FWC since it falls under their jurisdiction.

According to witnesses, a video captured on the Harbour House Oceanfront surfcam appeared to show a man striking the shark with a hammer and dragging it into the ocean.

It's unclear if the second person allegedly involved in the incident has been identified.

Depending on the severity of the case, a charge of animal cruelty can range from a misdemeanor to third-degree felony, according to Florida Statutes.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to call the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or text Tip411. You may remain anonymous.