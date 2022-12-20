2 found dead inside Orlando home in Colonialtown North neighborhood

Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood, just about a block west of N. Bumby Ave.

Homicide detectives are currently on the scene with a forensics team. No other details were immediately released. FOX 35 has a crew gathering more information at the scene, where we observed over half-a-dozen law enforcement vehicles. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.