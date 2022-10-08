Funeral services announced for Florida deputy Blane Lane, 21, killed in line of duty

A funeral will be held this week for 21-year-old Polk County Deputy Blane Lane, who was killed by gunfire from a fellow deputy's gun while helping to serve a warrant in Polk City.

The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m at the Victory Church at 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland. There will be no public viewing or gravesite service.

Law enforcement honors will take place outside the church immediately following the church service.

Victory Church has offered to live-stream the service on their Facebook page and website.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., in memory of Deputy Lane.

Lane is survived by his 3-year-old daughter.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a trailer home on Foxtown South in unincorporated Polk City around 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 4. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said four deputies were serving the suspect – Cheryl Lynn Williams, 46 - with a failure to appear on a felony meth warrant.

Authorities said three deputies entered the trailer while Deputy Lane stayed outside the trailer in a tactical position. The position afforded him the view of the door and windows to ensure that he would see the suspect in the event she tried to flee, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The three deputies approached a gaming room of the trailer and did not see anyone initially. Williams then stepped into view and reportedly pointed a gun at them. Shots were fired and Williams went down. Lane then reported that he had been shot in his arm.

The sheriff's office said Lane was shot in the left arm and a round entered his chest. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he died.

Judd said Blane was hired as a Detention Deputy in May 2021. He became a Deputy Sheriff in January 2022.